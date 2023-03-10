JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The second annual “Women in Business Fair” was held Friday in Jacksonville.

The event, held by the Jacksonville-Onslow Chamber of Commerce’s Business Diversity Council, was set up to help honor and support women-owned businesses in the area. It’s held during Women’s History Month to highlight and celebrate these businesses.

“Thirty-two vendors, more than 100 attendees and it was a wonderful time to learn more about the small businesses owned by women in Onslow County,” said Laurette Leagon, the president of the Jacksonville-Onslow Chamber of Commerce.

They plan to continue the fair and celebrate again next March.