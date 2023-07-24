JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Tuesday is World Drowning Prevention Day, making people aware of the dangers in the water.

The City of Jacksonville offers swim lessons throughout the summer. Their instructors say prevention is key to avoiding drownings, whether that’s securing your pool around young children or having life jackets or floaties on inexperienced swimmers, as well as knowing your abilities to swim in the water.

“There’s a lot of great swim programs that will definitely teach. And even asking a friend, just to be like, hey, like, I’ve been watching these YouTube videos, can you like help me, let’s go to a gym that has an indoor pool,” said James Lamb, lead swim instructor for the City of Jacksonville.

According to the American Red Cross, drowning is the leading cause of death for children in the U.S.