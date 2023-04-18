JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An aquatic facility could be coming to the Onslow County area.

The New River YMCA is looking to expand and give the community a public pool. From swim lessons to swim meets, those in the Jacksonville area are excited about the possibility of a pool nearby.

Onslow is currently the largest county without a public pool, so the New River YMCA has recently signed the lease for the River of Life building to create their 38,000-square-foot facility.

“This is a city-wide, county-wide, maybe a multi-county use facility, that for low cost and no cost, this will be a great opportunity that we never had in Onslow County,” said Billy Sewell, New River YMCA chairman.

They are planning for two pools, one for meets and swim team practices, and the other as a therapy pool. There will also be a splash pad and room to expand further in the future.

“We think that there’s between $13 and $14 million in construction costs,” added Sewell.

The organization is asking the city, county, school system and state to all contribute funds to make it possible.

“That’s a big ask of our city council and so I just think that they are going to have to weigh their options,” said Recreation Director for the City of Jacksonville, Susan Baptist.

Although it’s in the early stages, community members are excited for what’s to come.

“We don’t have one that’s available to the public. So I think it would be really nice, especially for the kids during the summer months and the families,” said resident Leah Stankiewicz.

Those involved with planning hope to start construction on the project in 2024.