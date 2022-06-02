GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly, Police Chief Mark Holtzman and other local leaders got locked up Thursday as part of a unique fundraiser.

Boneyard Harley-Davidson hosted a “Jail and Bail” fundraiser to raise money for the kids of the Jackie Robinson Baseball League.

As some familiar faces including Connelly, Sheriff Paula Dance, Holtzman and others waited to be freed, community members donated to help them reach their $500 “bail.”

“I made this decision in partnership with Sheriff Dance,” said Boneyard Harley-Davidson marketing manager Michelle Butler. “We sat down and looked at it. And we just felt like that specifically did not get quite as much love as some of the other leagues in town. And we want everyone to have a fair shot. We really wanted to do something, just show love to them.”

Organizers said many of the participants surpassed their $500 bail, and the goal was to raise $10,000 for the league.