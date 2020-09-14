James Sprunt becomes a C3 Partner School with NC State

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) James Sprunt Community College announced it will be joining forces with NC State University as one of the community college partners in the Community College Collaboration (C3) program.

C3 is a dual admissions program for students who demonstrate the potential for academic success through previous academic work in high school or at the community college level and exhibit a high level of motivation and perseverance.

Students who enter into the C3 program at James Sprunt Community College and successfully complete their program of study will be guaranteed admissions at NC State University.

“The C3 program is just one more way that we can show our students the commitment that exists between James Sprunt Community College and NC State University,” said Dr. Jay Carraway, President of James Sprunt Community College. “Students can complete their associate degree James Sprunt and transfer seamlessly to NC State to receive their bachelor’s degree.”

The C3 program is open to students immediately after completing high school or who have less than 30 credit hours from a community college.

C3 students will have up to three years to complete their Associate of Arts (A.A.) or Associate of Science (A.S.) degree at James Sprunt Community College.

After the completion of the A.A. or A.S. degree with a GPA of 3.0 or higher, C3 participants are guaranteed admissions to NC State University.

While enrolled in the C3 program at James Sprunt, students will have a chance to visit NC State University for specialized C3 activities and to network with others enrolled in the program across North Carolina at other community colleges.

“This is a great program for James Sprunt students, and we hope that those who wish to transfer to NC State will take advantage of it,” said Carraway. “We will continue to work with other colleges and universities to ensure that our students will have a positive experience once they transfer to another institution, whether that be NC State, the University of Mount Olive, East Carolina University, or any of the 16-member institutions in the University of North Carolina System.”

James Sprunt Community College will be the eleventh C3 Partner school with NC State University to date.