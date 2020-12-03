James Sprunt Community College becomes designated drop off location for “Toys for Tots” another year

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – James Sprunt Community College has become a designated drop off location for “Toys for Tots” this holiday season.

The goal of the Marine’s Toys for Tots program is that through the gift of a new toy, individuals would help bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to America’s children who are less fortunate.

Those interested in being a blessing to those in need are asked to donate a new unwrapped toy in one of the “Toys for Tots” boxes located on campus.

The drop off boxes are located aT:

Strickland Building in the Commons Area/Lobby

Hoffler Building in the Student Success Center and General Education Office area

Hall Building in the VoTech Office Area

Herring by the Barber School Training Labs

McGowen Building at the Front Desk/HR area as well as by

the JSCC Foundation Office

Nursing Labs

Williams Building by the Education Talent Search offices

Boyette Building at the Continuing Education Office and Library

The Toys for Tots boxes will be collected on Thursday, December 17 at 10 a.m.

“Last year, we were able to donate 139 toys to this great program,” said Taylor Kennedy, the administrative assistant for student services, who is coordinating this year “Toys for Tots” efforts. “It would be wonderful to outdo ourselves this year.”

Some suggestions for items to donate include sports equipment (basketball, baseball, football, etc), backpacks, books, board games, dolls, action figures, craft kits, and more.

Everyone in the community is welcomed to stop by the campus to donate a gift.