James Sprunt Community College offers funds to students

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Administrators at James Sprunt Community College say they have money that could help pay someone’s way through school and they want to make it available to students.

The money comes through the Federal Workplace Innovation and Opportunity Act.

It intended to help people who have lost their job due to the pandemic.

The money covers tuition and fees, supplies, uniforms, vaccinations and even childcare costs.

Administrators say their students use what they learn to get good paying jobs.

“We have several nursing students that have graduated that have finished in May that will actually graduate in august, but they all started to work,” said Deborah Williams, W.I.O.A career advisor.

There’s no cost to apply for the W.I.O.A Program which is open to potential students from several eastern counties.

Anyone interested can contact the career advisors at James Sprunt Community College.