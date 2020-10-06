James Sprunt Community College receives $109,423 in GEER Funds

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) James Sprunt Community College has received a $109,423 grant from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund to be used towards short-term training.

These funds are made available as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).

The scholarships can be used to cover tuition, fees, books, supplies, credential testing, transportation, childcare, and other components of the total cost of attendance.

Those enrolled in automotive, criminal justice, emergency medical technician, healthcare, industrial/manufacturing, information technology, transportation, fire and rescue services, and/or other approved workforce development pathways may be eligible to receive the GEER scholarship.

Students must reside in North Carolina and be enrolled in a pathway for at least 96 hours that leads to a state or industry-recognized credential.

In addition to the GEER scholarships, officials would like to remind students to not forget the other sources of financial assistance that are available for continuing education students at James Sprunt, such as through WIOA, Project Skill UP, and other grant funding.