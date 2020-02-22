James Sprunt expands its Barber School courses

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – James Sprunt is expanding its Barber School to meet the demands of the industry.

The school will include a weekend session offered on Saturday and Sunday only. Classes will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning in June.

20 students will be accepted for the weekend program.

According to a press release, the college states the demand for barbers is growing in the area.

“With the college being in the vicinity of the military bases, it just makes sense that we would have a higher demand for barbers in this region than in other parts of the state… so we hope that this weekend program will help us reach more individuals who want to go back to school and learn this trade who may have not been able to register in the past because of work schedules,” said Patsy McCoy, coordinator of the JSCC Barber School.

