James Sprunt moves to virtual registration for summer 2020

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Registration for Summer 2020 at James Sprunt Community College for current, new, returning, and visiting students is currently open.

College officials said for the first time in the history of the college, all registrations will be handled virtually.

Normally students would meet face-to-face with a faculty advisor or counselor to register, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, the college wants to remind faculty, staff, and students to stay safe and let students know that they now have the opportunity to register from home.

“Despite these challenging times, JSCC continues to meet the needs of our students,” said Brian Jones, associate vice president of student services. “Although this process is different from the past, we feel it can still be very effective.”

Links to learn more about Summer registration: