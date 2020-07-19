James Sprunt nursing students plan their own pinning ceremony

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Despite the on-going pandemic, students at James Sprunt Community College took matters into their hands, and held a special ceremony to celebrate their accomplishments, in-person.

Associate Degree Nursing students planned their own outdoor pinning ceremony, at Poston Baptist Church in Wallace, N.C. Pictures from the graduation show students and teachers wearing masks.

According to a press release from James Sprunt Community College, students have successfully passed the NCLEX-RN exam and are officially registered nurses for North Carolina.

All of these newly registered nurses already have jobs at various hospitals and doctor’s offices across Eastern North Carolina.

James Sprunt administrators say the nurses from the Class of 2020 are now on the frontlines of COVID-19 and are heroes in the making.

“These graduates really deserve a big round of applause,” said Susan Long, department head for health education at James Sprunt during the ceremony. “This has probably been the most tumultuous year since I have taught at James Sprunt that I can recall. These ladies and gentlemen… they have really shown perseverance and stuck it out and made it to the end, so we are certainly very proud of all of our graduates.”

Cheryl Hemric, director of marketing & public information at the schools said in an email, the students went through many adversities including Hurricane Florence and the coronavirus pandemic. “They’ve been through a lot, but they have proven themselves faithful and persevered through all that has come against them.”

Many nursing students were pinned by their children, spouses, or other family members, while others opted to be pinned by their favorite nursing instructor.