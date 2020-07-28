James Sprunt offering flex classes with remote delivery

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) James Sprunt Community College will be offering classes in several different formats for the Fall 2020 semester, allowing students to choose the path that best fits their needs.

The college will also continue to offer traditional face-to-face instruction.

“Many of our classes for Fall 2020 will be simultaneous and synchronous,” said Dr. Jay Carraway, President at James Sprunt Community College. “Face-to-face instruction will take place along with online, remote learning at the same time. Some members of your class may be inside of the classroom with their instructor and others may be viewing the class from their home.”

College officials said, it will be up to the student as to whether they come to class on campus or not for Flex classes, and the student can choose if they want to change delivery methods, online remote instruction or face-to-face instruction, throughout the semester.

Flex classes meet at the appointed, assigned time as reflected in the schedule and attendance will be taken, and students will need to either be present in the classroom or online during that time the class meets.

To help slow the spread of COVID-19, all employees, students, and visitors will be required to wear a face mask while on campus, and they will be required to practice social distancing at all times, whether that is in their offices, classrooms, bathrooms, hallways, or outdoors.

All employees, students, and visitors will be required to have their temperatures checked prior to entering the buildings on campus.

Once they’ve passed that screening, they will be given a sticker to show that they are able to enter the building and attend classes or work in their office.

Registration is currently taking place now.

Those interested can register from home by visiting the website and click on “Steps to Fall Registration” to complete the process.