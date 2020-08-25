James Sprunt offering late start classes for fall 2020

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) James Sprunt Community College will be offering several late start classes for the Fall 2020 semester.

These classes will be offered completely online and will allow students who were not able to begin their studies on August 18 an opportunity to enroll.

The college welcomes any university students who have been displaced by COVID-19 and are seeking an alternative for their education this semester.

In addition to taking late start classes to pursue a degree, students can also opt to take late start classes for professional development and personal enrichment by auditing the course.

The late-classes that James Sprunt Community College is currently offering include:

BIO 168 Anatomy & Physiology I*

BIO 275 Microbiology*

ECO 251 Principles of Microeconomics*

ECO 252 Principles of Macroeconomics*

ENG 111 Writing and Inquiry*

MKT 120 Principles of Marketing

PSY 150 General Psychology*

SOC 210 Introduction to Sociology*

Classes denoted with an (*) are eligible for college transfer to any of the 16 institutions within the UNC System.

If you have a suggestion for a late start class that you would like to see added to the list above, please send an email to Renee Sutton at rsutton@jamessprunt.edu.

Students that are seeking financial aid must register for late start classes by September 2 in order to be eligible for pell grant and other financial assistance.