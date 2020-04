KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) James Sprunt Community College has announced that graduation until be postponed until August due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The graduation was set for May 13.

“We want to make sure we give our students time to complete their courses, and we want the event to be a joyous occasion without limitations for attendees,” said Dr. Jay Carraway, President of James Sprunt Community College.