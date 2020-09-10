James Sprunt’s Practical Nursing Program ranked #7 in North Carolina

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) James Sprunt’s practical nursing program has been ranked #7 out of 39 PN programs in North Carolina by PracticalNursing.org.

“It is an honor to have our practical nursing program ranked so highly, with an overall score of 100% it shows that our faculty do all that they can to ensure our students have the best educational experience possible while they are enrolled,” said Dr. Jay Carraway, President of James Sprunt Community College. “Our nursing programs are rigorous and we set high expectations for all our nursing students, and this ranking is a reflection of that.”

The practical nursing diploma at James Sprunt Community College requires 42 credit hours of completion and is a limited enrollment program that requires the submission of an application packet prior to being accepted into the program.

For more information on James Sprunt’s practical nursing program, click here.