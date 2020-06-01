JCHD partners with StarMed Healthcare to host COVID-19 drive-thru testing event

Trenton, N.C. (WNCT) Jones County Health Department will be partnering with StarMed Healthcare to host a COVID-19 drive-thru testing event on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jones County Civic Center at 832 Hwy 58 South in Trenton.
StarMed Healthcare is a community-focused urgent care center and family medicine practice that offers medical care to residents in Mecklenburg and Onslow Counties.
Any county resident wanting to be tested at the event must complete a virtual health screening prior to receiving a COVID-19 test.
The following are steps on how to register and set up your virtual health screening visit:
1) Visit https://starmed.care/
2) Click the red box “Schedule Virtual Visit”
3) Choose “Jones County” in drop-down and select a virtual visit appointment time
4) Enter email address
5) Enter personal information
6) You will receive an appointment confirmation email
7) 30 mins before scheduled visit time you will receive an email or text message from StarMed – Click “Start” to begin your Virtual Visit
8) Once you have completed your Virtual Visit, you simply arrive any time between 10:00 am and 2:00 pm on June 4 to be tested.
If you do not have internet access, StarMed Healthcare will register and conduct the virtual health visit onsite for anyone who may need assistance.
However, they do strongly encourage as many residents as possible to register online.
Should you have any questions, please call 704-225-6288.