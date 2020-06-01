JCHD partners with StarMed Healthcare to host COVID-19 drive-thru testing event

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Trenton, N.C. (WNCT) Jones County Health Department will be partnering with StarMed Healthcare to host a COVID-19 drive-thru testing event on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jones County Civic Center at 832 Hwy 58 South in Trenton.

StarMed Healthcare is a community-focused urgent care center and family medicine practice that offers medical care to residents in Mecklenburg and Onslow Counties.

Any county resident wanting to be tested at the event must complete a virtual health screening prior to receiving a COVID-19 test.

The following are steps on how to register and set up your virtual health screening visit:

1) Visit https://starmed.care/

2) Click the red box “Schedule Virtual Visit”

3) Choose “Jones County” in drop-down and select a virtual visit appointment time

4) Enter email address

5) Enter personal information

6) You will receive an appointment confirmation email

7) 30 mins before scheduled visit time you will receive an email or text message from StarMed – Click “Start” to begin your Virtual Visit

8) Once you have completed your Virtual Visit, you simply arrive any time between 10:00 am and 2:00 pm on June 4 to be tested.

If you do not have internet access, StarMed Healthcare will register and conduct the virtual health visit onsite for anyone who may need assistance.

However, they do strongly encourage as many residents as possible to register online.

Should you have any questions, please call 704-225-6288.