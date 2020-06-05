JCPenney to close 154 stores including New Bern location

PLANO, TEXAS (WNCT) JCPenney will close 154 stores including the New Bern location.

The store located at Twin Rivers Mall on 3100 M L King Jr Boulevard is set to close and four other stores across North Carolina are included in the first phase of closures.

The company expects additional phases of store closing sales will begin in the coming weeks.

Store closing sales for the first round of store closures are expected to take 10-16 weeks to complete.

“While closing stores is always an extremely difficult decision, our store optimization strategy is vital to ensuring we emerge from both Chapter 11 and the COVID-19 pandemic as a stronger retailer with greater financial flexibility to allow us to continue serving our loyal customers for decades to come,” said Jill Soltau, chief executive officer of JCPenney.

JCPenney continues to monitor CDC guidelines, as well as state and local mandates, to inform its practices, taking extra precautions and going above and beyond those recommendations to ensure the safety of its associates and customers.