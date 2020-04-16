Jersey Mike’s to give free subs to Pitt County students on Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) On Saturday, five Jersey Mike’s Subs restaurants in Greenville will donate sub sandwiches to feed 4,000 school children in Pitt County who may struggle with food sources on the weekend.

Students needing a meal can go to seven distribution sites for drive-by or walk-up pickup from 12-2pm (or until subs are gone)

With crews working well into the night on Friday to make thousands of subs for Saturday, local Jersey Mike’s franchise owner Wes Shepherd is partnering with Pitt County Schools to distribute subs where needed.

Community volunteers from local organizations and churches have volunteered to distribute the subs.

Students may pick up their free sub at the following sites: