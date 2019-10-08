Jim Kohr announces campaign for 3rd District of NC House

HAVELOCK, NC (WNCT) – A longtime Havelock resident, commissioner, and pastor announced on Tuesday he will seek the Republican nomination for NC House District 3 in 2020.
Jim Kohr said he hopes to fill the 3rd District seat currently held by Republican Michael Speciale, who recently stated he will not seek re-election in 2020.
Kohr’s campaign said his political goals, if elected, include “defending personal and religious liberties, and conservative values.”
According to Kohr’s campaign, he has served on the Havelock Board of Commissioners since 2017, and has been the pastor of Freedom Baptist Church in Havelock since 2008.
Kohr previously served in the Navy as a hospital corpsman, has served on the Board of Directors for the Havelock Pregnancy Center, and is currently the vice-chairman of the God and Country Christian Alliance, his campaign said.
Kohr and his wife, Susan, have two children.
You can learn more about Kohr’s background and political platform on his campaign website.
