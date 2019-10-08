Jim Kohr announces campaign for 3rd District of NC House

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) - The Craven County Sheriff's Office said its Criminal Patrol Division found Nicholas Lupton at a home on Territorial Road on Monday night.

Deputies said a tip from the public led them to where Lupton was, and they returned him to his home without incident.

PREVIOUS:

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a missing teen in New Bern.

Deputies said that Nicholas Foster Lupton, 17, of New Bern, is described as having brown hair, blue eyes, approximately 6’ and 150lbs.