KINSTON N.C. (WNCT) — Hundreds of people attended NC Works’ Amazon job fair at Lenior Community College on Thursday.

“I am here for a job for Amazon for the simple reason. Excellent benefits, great pay, 401k, paid time off,” said Tasia Lark, Amazon job fair attendee. “It is very important to me that supervisors treat you with excellence, and I want to make a difference to the company.”

Amazon is soon set to open its doors at 1302 Enterprise Boulevard. Several positions needing to be filled include delivery drivers, IT support, team members and managers.

“It’s very important for not only the residents in our city but our local surrounding cities to find employment, as we know, there are multiple opportunities,” said Samara Taft, NC Works Career central manager and director of Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Programs.

“And Amazon is a huge company, and we just wanted to be able to provide this opportunity for individuals who are seeking a job to actually connect with this employer.”

The partnership between NC Works and Lenoir Community College is working with Amazon to recruit qualified applicants. The opening is expected to attract other businesses and add 450 job opportunities in the east.

“Definitely approve employment when it comes to numbers,” said Sherwood Pitt, career advisor with NC Works in the Workforce Solutions Division. “Because we know in the past, especially during the pandemic, the numbers they went down with employment, and now that the pandemic is over, people are looking to come to work.

“And it was a great idea for Amazon to choose Lenoir County because we are a rural county, employment is low and with them coming here it will definitely boost employment up.”

Those looking for jobs and event organizers said Amazon coming to the east and the job fair helps the county individually and economically.

If you couldn’t attend the event but want to apply visit NCWorks Career Center – Lenoir County – NCWorks