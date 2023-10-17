GRIFTON, NC – The Grifton Historical Museum and Indian Village will present John Lawson Legacy Days, taking place at The Grifton Museum and Overlook Park, 437 Creekshore Drive, this Friday and Saturday. It will feature Mac McRoy & The South Point Band on Friday night.

The Grifton Museum is proud to bring John Lawson Legacy Days to Grifton for the 12th year. John Lawson Legacy Days John Lawson Legacy Days is about celebrating pioneer heritage. Event goers will travel back in time and experience life as it was during different eras of our local history. There will be history presentations, demonstrations, cannon firing, rope making, kids games, lots of storytelling, and the list goes on and on. The Beaufort Pirate Invasion will be on-site, Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Tuscarora Indians will also be present. This is a free, family-friendly event. Food will also be available for purchase. Come and spend the day with us immersed in history.

History presentations by Charles Ewen (Opening the Deadman’s Chest: Exploring the Archaeology of Piracy), Scott Huler (Live-Tweeting the 18th Century), and Scott Dawson (Croatan Archaeological Society).

John Lawson Legacy Days began in 2011 as a way to bring attention to John Lawson, an English surveyor, who played an important part in the history of Grifton as well as surrounding towns. He was killed by the Tuscarora Indians in Catechna in 1711. Since it’s inception, the event has grown to include pioneer heritage from all parts of the community’s history.

About Grifton Historical Museum

The Grifton Historical Museum has its own history. Before school integration, Grifton’s African

American Students were educated here. Wings expanded the building’s footprint to

accommodate its growing needs and the building took on a rambling look and feel. After school integration, the Pitt County Board of Education used this facility to house Winterville Ayden Grifton Child Development Center (WAG). The State Department of Public Education also used this facility for the Eastern Regional Education Center.

In 1975, the Town of Grifton successfully applied for a block grant of $40,000 to buy the land

and building complex. Then as the 1976 American Bicentennial approached, communities across the country buzzed with excitement for festivals and projects honoring their heritage. Grifton chose to develop a permanent Historical Museum and Civic Center and applied for a $5,000.00 grant to get started.

In 2011 with recommendations from the STEP committee (Small Town Economic Prosperity),

the museum was separated from the Civic Center and became a non-profit organization. A

governing board was formed to further increase awareness of the museum and the area’s

American Indian Heritage.