RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — After seeing his $10 scratch-off turn into a $1 million prize, Jay Mays of Selma said he opened the door to his house and just started running.

“When I saw I won, I threw it at my wife, took off out the door and started running down the street,” Mays said. “I was doing sprints running back and forth down the street.”

Mays, 55, bought his lucky Carolina Jackpot ticket from the 42 Express Food Mart and Grill on N.C. 42 East in Middlesex.

“Originally I just went to the store to get some doughnuts,” he said.

Mays said he had a feeling a big win would come his way soon.

“I’ve been getting close lately and I told my wife I was destined to win soon,” he said.

When Mays arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize. He chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000 and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $426,063.

Players get a second chance with their Carolina Jackpot tickets by scanning the tickets into their lottery accounts where they are automatically entered into a second-chance drawing. The drawing’s rolling jackpot continues to grow with every entry until the next drawing.

The $10 Carolina Jackpot game debuted in June with five $1 million prizes. Two $1 million prizes remain to be claimed.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $14.4 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Johnston County in 2021, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.