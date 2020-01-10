Join WNCT’s Coat Drive and help those in need

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) We are looking for new or gently used coats, gloves, winter hats, items to help those in need stay warm this winter.
You can drop your donations off at Ashley Homestore and First Flight Federal Credit Union locations.
All donations received will be donated to the Salvation Army so they can help those in need.
Ashley HomeStore Locations:
- 1975 Greenville Blvd SE, Greenville, NC 27858
- 2016 W Vernon Ave, Kinston, NC 28504
- 2703 US-70, New Bern, NC 28560
- 1250-A Western Blvd, Jacksonville, NC 28546
- 5160 US-70, Morehead City, NC 28557
First Flight Locations;
- 2405 N Herritage St, Kinston, NC 28501
- 3530 S Memorial Dr, Greenville, NC 27834
- 3127 Doctor M.L.K. Jr Blvd, New Bern, NC 28562
- 1232 E Main St, Havelock, NC 28532
- 4501 Arendell St, Morehead City, NC 28557