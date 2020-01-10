Join WNCT’s Coat Drive and help those in need

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) We are looking for new or gently used coats, gloves, winter hats, items to help those in need stay warm this winter.

You can drop your donations off at Ashley Homestore and First Flight Federal Credit Union locations.

All donations received will be donated to the Salvation Army so they can help those in need.

Ashley HomeStore Locations:

1975 Greenville Blvd SE, Greenville, NC 27858 2016 W Vernon Ave, Kinston, NC 28504 2703 US-70, New Bern, NC 28560 1250-A Western Blvd, Jacksonville, NC 28546 5160 US-70, Morehead City, NC 28557

First Flight Locations;