Joint investigation leads to Cape Carteret man’s drug arrest

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Narcotics detectives with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and Jacksonville Police Department arrested a Cape Carteret man on Thursday ending an investigation of cocaine trafficking in Carteret County.

40-year-old Christopher Eric Rice faces several drug charges including trafficking in cocaine, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine), simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance (oxycodone hydrochloride), maintaining a dwelling for the use or sale of a controlled substance, and carrying a concealed gun.

Detectives targeted Rice and conducted undercover operations and controlled purchases of cocaine at the Cape Carteret residence.

Over the course of the investigation, detectives seized approximately 4.12 ounces of cocaine.

During the investigation Rice was found in possession of methamphetamine, oxycodone hydrochloride, and a handgun.

Rice was sent to the Carteret County Jail under a $300,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 15.