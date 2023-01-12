TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A nonprofit in Jones County will be able to further its reach after winning a national contest.

Thanks to the 2023 Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Grant Recipients, The Filling Station will now have $75,000 to build a leadership academy where they say they will educate and empower Jones County residents.

“It’s going to be great for the community and the county because we need all the help we can get, we are one of the poorest counties in North Carolina and whatever we get is a great success for us,” said Clyde Murphy Jr., board member for the Filling Station.

The Filling Station was nominated in 2022 to receive the grant. The Jones County community cheering them on has contributed to their success, Murphy said.