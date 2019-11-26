Jones County Board of Education names new superintendent

(WNCT) The Jones County Board of Education has announced the selection of Dr. Ben Thigpen as the next superintendent of the Jones County Schools.

Dr. Thigpen will take office on January 2, 2020.

During the search for a new superintendent, the Board carefully reviewed applications from a diverse field of twenty-four qualified candidates and engaged in a thorough interview, background check, and reference check process.

The Board believes that Dr. Thigpen’s experience, leadership, and dedication to students make him the best choice to serve Jones County students, staff, and the community for years to come.

The Board was particularly impressed by Dr. Thigpen’s significant and successful experience as an educator in Duplin County and his dedication to serving all students.

The Board also felt that Dr. Thigpen’s experience at all school levels – high school, middle school, and elementary school – as well as his significant central office experience, made him exceptionally well-qualified and ready to assume the superintendent position.

The Board is confident that he will lead the school system to even higher achievement in its effort to ensure that all students graduate prepared for college, careers, civic engagement and productive lives.

Dr. Thigpen has enjoyed a long and successful career in public education spanning more than thirty years, all in the Duplin County School System.

Dr. Thigpen currently serves as the Assistant Superintendent of Federal Programs, Student Support, and Athletics.

He has also served as a teacher, coach, assistant principal, principal, Director of Secondary Education, Executive Director of Student Support and Athletics and Chief Officer of Student Support, all in the Duplin County Schools System.

“I am blessed, honored and humbled to be selected as the Superintendent of Jones County Schools. I am eager to begin working with the Jones County Board of Education members, as well as the dynamic team of educators and administrators the board has assembled. I also look forward to engaging with parents and students. I will aspire to work with the Board and staff to learn, continue to improve, and continue to build upon the success the district has created through hard work, commitment, care and concern for their students.”