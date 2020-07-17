Jones County confirms COVID-19 outbreak in congregate living facility

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) Jones County has confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 at Brook Stone Living Center in Pollocksville.

The Health Department has received test results that confirm one employee and one resident tested positive for the virus at this facility.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services considers two or more laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases in a congregate living setting within two incubation periods (i.e., 28 days) to be an outbreak.

Currently, the employee that tested positive is under isolation at home and the resident has been isolated away from other residents.

As a precautionary measure, Brook Stone Living Center and Jones County Health Department arranged for COVID-19 testing of all residents and staff.

Since the onset of this pandemic, Brook Stone Living Center has diligently followed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and State directives meant to curb the spread of COVID-19.

A key part of these directives includes restricting visitation of all visitors and non-essential personnel, strict adherence to infection prevention practices, and daily monitoring of residents and staff for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

The Jones County Health Department is working with this facility to implement additional infection control precautions to prevent any further spread of COVID-19.