Jones County Elementary Schools transitions to classes four days a week

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Students in Jones County will be returning to the classroom full-time later this month.

The school district’s board of education voted unanimously Monday night to move Jones County elementary students to Plan A beginning October 26.

Under this plan, students in grades Pre-K through fifth can return to school four days each week. Wednesdays will be dedicated to remote learning days and deep cleaning classrooms.

Parents of students may still choose to continue full-time virtual learning if they feel that is the best option, according to a press release.

Middle and high school students will still operate under Plan B, with a mix of in-person learning and virtual school. Prioritized students being served through Individual Education Program plans will be able to return on Plan A. Parents will be notified if their child is able to access Plan A by their child’s Exceptional Children’s teacher.

School representatives say they will be calling all families to determine each parent’s learning option preference.