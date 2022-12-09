TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Jones County Emergency Services director passed away unexpectedly on Friday, the department said.

In a Facebook post, it was announced that Timmy Pike had passed away. “Our Emergency Services Director, Timmy Pike unexpectedly passed away today. We are all shocked and Jones County lost a great man. Our prayers are with his wife Ann, Daughters- Jessica and Bethany. As well as our office and the county as a whole. Please pray and send positive thoughts for peace and comfort.”

Pike had been EMS director and the county’s fire marshall for nearly 20 years. His LinkedIn profile has him beginning the job in August of 2003, which is 19 years and five months.