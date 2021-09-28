Jones County grocery store owner discusses struggle with staffing, supply and how he has managed

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) — From staffing to supply, the pandemic has caused a struggle for businesses across the state and nation.

The owner of Trenton One Stop, Kish Karsan, explained how the shortages have impacted his business and how he has managed to keep his shelves stocked.

“So, unfortunately, once we order it, if it doesn’t come in, we’ll try it out once or twice and then after that, we’ll look for an alternative,” Karsan said. “So, for example, if it was branded Quaker, we would look for an alternative brand compared to having a big brand. It’s better to have something than nothing on your shelves.”

The community has certainly noticed his ability to keep things stocked, but it has been no small task.

“I think it’s probably a good 50 percent of my time goes on looking for replacements, and trying to figure out what we can get and what we can’t get,” said Karsan.

It all seems to tie together, for example, keeping change in the registers among the coin shortage poses another day-to-day challenge.

“So normally, we go to the bank. But at the moment, the bank requires us to go every day for a couple of rolls (of coins) a day,” said Karsan, “But at the same time, with the staff shortage, I can’t go every day. So that’s why we’re relying on our staff.”

Karsan said he has recently been able to hire more people, but he is still short by about two staff members. He said being from the United Kingdom, his family and friends are experiencing the same issues all the way across the Atlantic. He said he takes it one day at a time and continues to do everything he can to keep his shelves stocked.