Jones County Health Department, DSS lobby closed until further notice due to rise of COVID-19 cases

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, the Jones County Health Department and Department of Social Services lobby will be closed until further notice.

If you need an appointment at the health department, you should call and health officials will schedule your appointment and notify you on where to go.

When you arrive at your appointment your mask should be worn at all times. The health department is offering Moderna vaccines by appointment only.

To schedule your vaccine call 252-448-9111.