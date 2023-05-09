TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Jones County Health Department is receiving an over $7,000 grant from Trillium Health to prevent opioid overdoses.

Two hundred kits of Narcan that will be given out to first responders, social service officials and other members in the community. Jones County is receiving settlement funds from the opioid legislation. Jones County Health Department pulled together a task force that is considering options available to the county.

The county gets the supply of Narcan from the state while the health department is a distributor and has it available to the public and for first responders.

“Our goal is to make sure that those who are putting themselves in harm’s way, when they go out into the community, to help the public, that they’re not putting themselves in danger as well,” said Wesley Smith, interim Jones County health director.

According to Smith, EMS officials in the county respond to between 1-2 overdose-related calls per week.