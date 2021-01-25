Jones County launches weekly food box giveaway

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Jones County is kicking off a new effort to help people struggling with food insecurity in the pandemic.

Several agencies launched their winter food box giveaay on Monday at the Jones Civic Center in Trenton. People can come and get a box containing food staples, no questions asked.

“The USDA has a program called ‘Farmers to Families Food Box Program,” said Jones County Food Coordinator Sarah Ware. “What that does it grants counties a certain number of boxes. So we applied and we got it, which is great.

“In order for you to come get a box, all you do is drive up and you can get a box, however many boxes you want you can have.”

Monday’s giveaway was supposed to start at 9 a.m. but was delayed until close to noon due to a mechanical issue with the delivery truck. The food giveaway will be open every Monday at 9 at the Jones Civic Center through Feb. 22.