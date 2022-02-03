Jones County manager to step down in March for job in Onslow County

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Jones County Manager Franky Howard will be stepping down from his position.

Starting in March, Howard will take on his new role as CEO at Onslow Water and Sewer Authority.

In his 14 years working in Jones County, Howard says he’s proud of the accomplishments and changes the county saw over the years. Some things he notes are public safety changes, EMS changes and a merger of the 911 system with Lenoir County.

“Just very thankful for the folks that I’ve worked with over the years, I couldn’t have done everything I’ve done without very professional, talented department heads, employees, as well as my commissioners that I’ve worked for over the years,” said Howard.

The Jones County Board of Commissioners selected county finance officer Kyle Smith to be the interim county manager once Howard makes his move.