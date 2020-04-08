Jones County meal distribution sites closed due to staff shortage

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) Jones County Public Schools announced on Wednesday, due to staff shortage some meal distribution sites will be closed for the remainder of the week.

The following meal distributions sites will be closed:

Jones Senior High School

Trenton Elementary

Pollocksville Elementary

Northwest Tabernacle Church (Bus 136)

British Road Trailer Park (Bus 139)

Old ABC Store across from Mallard’s Gas Station (Bus 129)

Comfort Elementary and Maysville Elementary (and their bus delivery spots) will remain open for the remainder of the week.