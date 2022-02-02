Jones County gets new health director

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Jones County has a new health director.

Phillip Tarte is a former New Hanover County health director. He said he wants to specifically focus more on strategic planning and moving forward with accreditation efforts. Tarte also said he will continue to focus on COVID-19 and encourage vaccinations.



“Anybody in Jones County or any other surrounding counties, make sure you take care of yourself and you know, COVID is a serious condition and those vaccinations are available and make sure you take advantage of that,” Tarte said.

He also said that so far, the community has been welcoming and looks forward to serving them for years to come.