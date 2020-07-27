Jones County Public Schools approves Plan B for reopening plan

JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) On Monday, July 27, the Jones County Board of Education unanimously approved Plan B for reopening schools on August 17 for Jones County Public Schools.

Courtesy of Jones County Public Schools

Under Plan B, students will return to school on a rotational basis with many safety precautions in place.

These precautions include:

Daily health screenings prior to boarding the bus and entering the school

Social distancing (all classrooms will be set up with desks 6 feet apart & students and staff will practice social distancing in the classroom & throughout the school campus)

Frequent hand washing

Masks will be provided and required for all students & staff with times available for masks to be removed

Wednesdays will be dedicated to deep cleaning, so all students will participate in remote learning on this day. Cleaning will also take place daily and over the weekends.

JCS officials said, “Many have inquired how this rotation will be communicated. Once the day(s) for your child/children is designated, your child’s/children’s school will share the information with you. The school will send these designations the week of August 3. Siblings will be designated in the same groups to assist our families.”