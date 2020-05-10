Jones County reports third death from COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Jones County Health Department is reporting its third death related to COVID-19.

The resident was in their 60’s and was considered high risk for the virus due to age and other underlying medical conditions.

“We are sad to learn about another Jones County resident has died due to the COVID-19 virus,” said Wesley Smith, health director. “We extend our deepest sympathies to the individual’s family and friends.”

The health director went on to emphasize local officials are working tirelessly to educate Jones County residents on how they can protect themselves and their loved ones.

To date, Jones County has 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Of those 18 cases, 5 are self-isolating at their homes, and 10 have recovered and have satisfied the NC Department of Health and Human Services isolation requirements, and 3 are deceased.