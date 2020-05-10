Jones County reports third death from COVID-19

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Jones County Health Department is reporting its third death related to COVID-19.
The resident was in their 60’s and was considered high risk for the virus due to age and other underlying medical conditions.
“We are sad to learn about another Jones County resident has died due to the COVID-19 virus,” said Wesley Smith, health director. “We extend our deepest sympathies to the individual’s family and friends.”
The health director went on to emphasize local officials are working tirelessly to educate Jones County residents on how they can protect themselves and their loved ones.
To date, Jones County has 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Of those 18 cases, 5 are self-isolating at their homes, and 10 have recovered and have satisfied the NC Department of Health and Human Services isolation requirements, and 3 are deceased.