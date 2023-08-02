TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Jones County Sheriff’s Office dedicated its building ton Wednesday to Danny Heath, who served as sheriff until his death in 2021.

Wednesday was the two-year anniversary of Heath’s end of watch. After more than 10 years of service to Jones County. At the event, family and friends gathered to hold a prayer, release balloons and honor his memory.

“He was the first sheriff to be in this building, he also had a very large impact on this county, and the people in it, and this office,” said current Jones County Sheriff Matthew Wineman. “He was my mentor and my friend, and it was just very important to me that that he’d be remembered and all the work that he did was remembered.”