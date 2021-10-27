Jones County Sheriff’s Office, other groups host aquatic rescue training

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Jones County Emergency Management and the Jones County Sheriff’s Office partnered with NCHART and NC Marine Fisheries for an aquatic rescue training Wednesday morning.

The training took place at Brock Mill Pond in Trenton and started at around 10 a.m. The training simulated a real helicopter-based aquatic rescue for large bodies of water.

Jones County Manager Franky Howard said they are excited to host this training as a way to be more prepared if a water rescue were to occur.

“We’ve been talking about it ever since Hurricane Florence, when we had all the flooding here, and state representatives saw our pond here and thought that would be a perfect area to do this type of training, so we’re glad to host it and look forward to doing more,” Howard said.

Howard said they first had to be briefed on what to do in an aquatic rescue situation, then used the helicopter to scope out where the victims were located. After, they attach the rescue equipment to the helicopter and begin to go back and rescue the individuals from the water.

Officials also had patrol boats from the NC Marine Patrol and Jones County Sheriff’s Office in the water. Howard said there’s about 40 people taking part in this training in total.

With Jones County having a history of flooding, Howard said this training will really come in handy for situations like that. He said after Hurricane Florence, Jones County wanted to focus on aquatic rescue training due to the amount of flooding they had during it.