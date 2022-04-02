TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Jones County Department of Social Services and the Jones County Sheriff’s Office came together to host their first annual carnival and car show on Saturday.

The goal of the event was to educate the community on child abuse that’s an issue all over the country.

“Well, actually, this is the very first year that we’ve held an event like this for Child Abuse Awareness Month. And it’s important for the community to know that child abuse happens all the time. We investigate probably 100, over 100 cases a year,” said Wendy Winslow, Jones County Department of Social Services director.

According to social service experts, more than seven million children in the U.S. receive child protective service care each year. In Jones County, DSS tries to do its part to reduce child abuse by bringing families together through a carnival event.

“Yeah, it’s important that we raise awareness about child abuse, which can be a very difficult topic to openly talk about,” said Adrian Smith, Jones County Health Department Health Director. “But it’s important that we bring the community together as a whole and let them know that we are here for them and give them the resources they need.”

Some of those resources at the event included child seat safety, safe sleep information and general health department resources.

Organizers said the event also gave them the opportunity to educate people on how to become a foster family as there’s a great need in Jones County for a loving home for children.

“And an event like this does give everyone an opportunity to interact not only with Department of Social Services but also at the sheriff’s office in a less formal atmosphere. And so it’s not showing up to the house for a criminal complaint,” said Matt Wineman, Jones County sheriff.

Attendees at the event said that even though this was the first child abuse prevention month event at the Jones County DSS, they hope this won’t be the last. Not only because of the awareness it brought, but also because of the fun it gave families.

For more information on child abuse prevention or how to become a foster family, visit Social Services – Jones County, North Carolina.