Jones County starts work on water treatment facility project

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) — If you drive through Jones County and see construction crews on the side of the road, there’s a good reason.

They’re improving the county’s water system.

The project kicked off Tuesday, with crews laying a new water main off of Oak Grove Road.

More than a decade ago, the state told Jones County to reduce how much water it gets from the Black Creek aquifer.

U.S.D.A grants and loans make up most of the money for the $11 million water project.

Jones County’s water manager says having an increased water supply could bring new economic opportunities to the area.

“The upside is, we’ll still have plenty of water available. It’ll be owned and maintained within the county, so we won’t have to worry about relying on other systems or other authorities to supply us with water,” said Mike Houston, Jones County water manager. “It’s better for the customers, and it’s better for the county as a whole.”

The project also includes building a new water treatment facility along highway 17 near the intersection of 10 Mile Fork Road.

The project is supposed to finish up in late summer of 2021 depending on weather.

If you’re interested in following along with the progress, you can find more information on the Jones County Regional Water System Facebook page, here.