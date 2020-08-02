Jones County will open storm shelter ahead of Isaias

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Jones County government will open a storm shelter ahead of Isaias’ arrival.

The shelter will open on Monday, August 3rd at 8:00 a.m.

This year, the Jones County government is taking precaution to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19 among residents who seek safety in a storm shelter.

The following CDC guidelines have been implemented into storm shelter preparations to reduce being exposed to or transmitting the COVID-19 virus:

1) All residents must check in at Jones Senior High School for screening prior to being in

the shelter.

2) Residents should practice social distancing. Stay at least 6 feet (about 2 arm’s length)

from other people outside your household.

3) Residents need to bring supplies such as: non-perishable food, prescriptions, hygiene

items, activities for their children, face coverings/masks, hand sanitizer, and

sanitizing/disinfecting wipes.

4) If a resident feels sick when they arrive at the shelter or start to feel sick while sheltering,

they should tell a shelter staff immediately.

Jones County government is encouraging residents to make plans to stay with family or friends at a safe place inland, or at a hotel to reduce chances of being exposed to or transmitting COVID-19.