Jones-Onslow EMS restores power for more than 9,000 customers Wednesday morning

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) Jones-Onslow Electric Membership Corporation has restored power for more than 9,000 customers in Onslow County.

The company did not state what caused the power outage.

The company says, “Current power outage in the Swansboro and Hubert communities of our service area. Crews are on-site and have identified the problem and begun restoration efforts. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience while crews work to get electricity restored.”

