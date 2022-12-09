GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — US Cellular recently gave $5,000 of kitchen supplies and food items to JOY Community Center & Soup Kitchen through Nourishing Connections.

The donation is meant to benefit those in need in the community, including the homeless. JOY Community Center is the only location in Greenville that prepares and serves hot midday and evening meals for free.

US Cellular worked with its local team to collect information about the needs of the community and then reached out to JOY Community Center for their wish list. They delivered the items in a holiday-themed truck and have a goal to support more than 135 organizations across the country through similar efforts.