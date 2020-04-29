JPD investigates fatal crash reported on N.C. Hwy. 24

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash reported on N.C. Highway 24 Wednesday morning.

A preliminary investigation reports that around 10:22 a.m. a 1998 Ford Expedition operated by Steven Jerome Dail, Jr., 24, of Richlands, was traveling eastbound on N.C. Highway 24 in the left travel lane between Holcomb Boulevard (MCB Camp Lejeune Main Gate) and Midway Park.

Officials said the Expedition failed to maintain lane control, departing the roadway to the left where it struck a City of Jacksonville commercial lawn-mowing tractor that was cutting grass in the median.

The driver of the lawnmower was identified as Brandon Uriel Arias, 31 of Richlands.

The Expedition continued traveling eastbound, rolling over before coming to a rest on the west side of the median.

Both drivers were transported to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune.

Arias was treated and released.

Dail subsequently died upon arrival at the medical facility.

“This is an open and active investigation,” said Sergeant Ashley Potter, a JPD Traffic Supervisor.

If you have any information contact Corporal Vanessa Smith at 910-938-6479 or vsmith@jacksonvillenc.gov. Refer to case 20-03625 when calling.