JPD investigating deadly traffic crash

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating an accident that ended in a death Wednesday afternoon.

According to Jacksonville Police, a truck was pulling a trailer on County Club Road near Office Park Drive around 1:23 p.m. when the trailer became detached and hit an SUV. The driver of the SUV then ran off the road and hit a tree.

The driver of the SUV, Regina Croft, 46, died at the scene.

Investigators say, Craig Priest, 60, of Jacksonville was driving the truck pulling the trailer. He was arrested and face a list of charges, including, Involuntary Manslaughter Improper Towing/Failure to Use Safety Chains Reckless Driving to Endanger.

Priest’s bail was set at $20,000.00.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation is asked to contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 910-938-6454 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.