JPD investigating fatal crash

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating a pedestrian and vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality.

The preliminary investigation reports that at approximately 8:33 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, a 2012 Ford Fusion operated by a 16-yea-old minor was traveling southwest on US Highway 17 approaching Henderson Drive in the right travel lane.

The vehicle entered the intersection of US 17 at Henderson Drive on a green traffic signal.

James Michael Dupler, 73, of Sneads Ferry was walking north across the intersection when he failed to yield the right of way to the vehicle.

The vehicle collided with the pedestrian.

Dupler was transported to Onslow Memorial Hospital and airlifted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

He died after his arrival to the medical facility.

“This is an open and active investigation,” stated Sergeant Ashley Potter, a JPD Traffic Supervisor.

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation is asked to contact Officer William Hollis at 910-938-6454 or whollis@jacksonvillenc.gov.