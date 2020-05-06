JPD makes arrest in peeping case

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Jacksonville Police Department arrested a man who was responsible for peeping into residents’ windows.

Several weeks ago, JPD detectives opened an investigation into incidents in the Brynn Mar neighborhood of a male peeping into residential windows.

The incidents were reported and one video posted in the Ring Neighbors portal, a social networking system that allows Ring device owners to share information with their neighbors and with law enforcement.

28-year-old Phoenix Pena-Camp, of Jacksonville, was charged on Wednesday by Jacksonville Police.

He was taken into custody without incident and remains at the Onslow County Jail.

Pena-Camp was charged with:

Three counts of first-degree trespassing

Secret peeping

Possession of marijuana

Possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia

“We appreciate the assistance of the public, specifically Brynn Marr residents utilizing the Ring platform in sharing information that led to this arrest,” said Captain Mike Capps, supervisor of JPD Investigative Services.

For more information about the Ring Neighbors portal, visit www.ring.com/neighbors