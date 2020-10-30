JPD provides traffic safety tips for daylight savings time

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) On November 1 clocks will be turned back one hour as Daylight Savings Time comes to an end.

“The early sunset puts more drivers and pedestrians on the road in the twilight, when visibility may be impacted,” stated JPD Field Operations Supervisor Lieutenant Sean Magill.

The Jacksonville Police Department offers the following traffic safety tips for motorists and pedestrians traveling Jacksonville roadways in adjusting to the new time change and the change in the light.

For Motorists:

Turn on your low beam headlights as soon as twilight approaches

Drivers should slow down, following posted speed limits, especially during evening hours.

Drivers should be aware that pedestrians who are wearing headphones or earphones may not hear vehicles.

Operation of smartphones should be done while stopped and parked, not while driving

Drivers should keep the windshield, windows, and mirrors clean. Don’t operate your vehicle unless you can see out of all windows.

Make sure that defrosters and windshield wipers are serviced regularly.

Pedestrians:

Pedestrians should carry a flashlight or wear reflective gear or ensure that they are visible to drivers at greater distances.

Pedestrians should not depend solely on the traffic signals. Use common sense when on the road.

Pedestrians should walk on sidewalks whenever possible. Don’t walk on the street, but on the shoulder of the road, facing the oncoming traffic.

Pedestrians should reconsider wearing headphones or earphones if they are walking near traffic.

JPD encourages all drivers and pedestrians to be more attentive.